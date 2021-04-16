🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Shickshinny was charged on felony drug trafficking offenses stemming from an investigation by township police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Justin Mausteller, 26, was arrested Wednesday when he was found in Hanover Township. A firearm was allegedly located when Mausteller was arrested, police said.

According to township police, an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics involving Mausteller began in March.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mausteller on Tuesday, charging him with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

During the investigation, police said a vehicle reported stolen in Wilkes-Barre Township was recovered.

Assisting in the investigation were Wilkes-Barre police, Kingston police and Hanover Township police.

Mausteller was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.