WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed 187 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 779.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 28,907 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,802 cases and 446 deaths; Monroe County has 12,865 cases and 294 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Friday there were 5,650 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,098,502.

Statewide positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 41.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 6,885,169 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 16.

— 2,637,654 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 103,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,877,275 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 4,514,929 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17:

— 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 6,885,169 doses total through April 16:

— First/single doses: 4,514,929 administered

— Second doses: 2,370,240 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 572 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 143,425 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,271,431 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,063 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,565 cases among employees, for a total of 84,628 at 1,586 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,026 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,149 of our total cases are among health care workers.