HANOVER TWP. — Township police believe a man facing charges he sexually assaulted a child has fled the area.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Nixon Eduardo Torres, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, charging him with assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Police believe Torres fled the area prior to charges being filed with District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township, who issued the warrant.

Torres is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, all felonies.

Police suspect Torres may be hiding out in Chicago, Ill.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Torres is asked to call Hanover Township Det. David M. Lewis at 570-825-1250 or 911.