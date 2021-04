🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan here with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Saturday’s e-edition of the Times Leader: Luzerne County continues to report new COVID cases in higher numbers, DA Sam Sanguedolce has chosen the officers of his new administration, several Luzerne County projects have been awarded state funding, and history columnist Tom Mooney takes us on a trip back to the 1950s.