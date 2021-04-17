🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department Headquarters are seen in a file photo. Eight new police officers will be sworn in Monday by Mayor George Brown at the Scandlon Gymnasium on the King’s College campus.

WILKES-BARRE — Eight new officers will be sworn in Monday by Mayor George Brown at the Scandlon Gymnasium on the King’s College campus.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will be COVID-19 compliant to allow families of the officers into the facility located at 150 N. Main St.

The officers are:

• Jude Allen.

• Carlos Muniz.

• William Wilk.

• William Ardoline.

• Matthew Derenick.

• Mathew Ogden.

• Richard Olshefski.

• Linsay Zarick.

During the City Council work session Thursday night Brown mentioned the hirings.

“We have several openings in the police department,” Brown told council members.

Four members of the group have the Act 120 certification required to be a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania, Brown said. The city will pay for the other four members to attend classes at the Police Academy at Lackawanna College in Scranton to receive the certification.

“So we’re going to be able to get our police force staffed appropriately,” Brown said.

Last year 81 applicants took the civil service test for entry-level positions in the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. Candidates who passed the written exam were eligible to take the physical exam.

Those who passed the exams were put on a list of potential officers with eligibility for two years.