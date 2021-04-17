Sanguedolce’s administration sworn in Friday at courthouse

Thomas J. Hogans takes the oath of office as deputy district attorney from Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday.

Several individuals were sworn in to new roles with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office on Friday. Seen at the Luzerne County Courthouse, from left: Chester F. Dudick, Jr., deputy district attorney; Daniel E. Zola, deputy district attorney; Sam Sanguedolce, district attorney; Michael T. Vough, president judge; Anthony G. Ross, first assistant district attorney; Thomas J. Hogans, deputy district attorney; Ingrid Cronin, assistant district attorney.

WILKES-BARRE — A familiar face has returned to the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Ingrid Cronin rejoined the district attorney’s office under the leadership of District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

As an assistant district attorney, Cronin will handle special victims cases relating to child sexual assaults.

“Ingrid was here when I started in the district attorney’s office and her experience will benefit prosecuting those types of cases,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce held the Bible when Cronin took the oath of office from President Judge Michael T. Vough Friday.

Cronin spent nearly 15 years with the district attorney’s office until 2004, when she joined a private law firm before being appointed as a federal public defender.

Sanguedolce said Cronin recently retired from the federal public defender’s office.

While Cronin is considered a new hire, per se, four other assistant district attorneys began their new roles under Sanguedolce.

Anthony G. Ross was named first assistant district attorney, filling the void left open by Sanguedolce when he became district attorney March 25. Ross, who was first-chair in the recent successful prosecution of convicted murderers Reynaldo Mercado and Louisa Reyes for the September 2018 murder of Fred Boote, will be second in-charge of the district attorney’s office.

Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. will remain in his role but will take on more administrative duties.

Daniel E. Zola was elevated to oversee criminal investigations and any cases that crosses county and state boundaries while continuing to lead the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and their narcotic cases.

Thomas J. Hogans, who oversaw major crimes as an assistant district attorney, was promoted to deputy district attorney and will oversee trials focusing on vice and narcotics and special victims cases.

Sanguedolce said the five prosecutors have extensive preparation and trial experience, something that they will need as the courthouse deals with a backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.