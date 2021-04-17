🔊 Listen to this

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will host a virtual fundraising event – “Quiz for Kids’ Sake – April 27 and April 29.

Participants can safely take part in the head-to-head trivia competition from the comfort of their own homes.

The April 27 event will feature family-related games. while the adults can battle it out on April 29 with questions featuring a little bit greater degree of difficulty.

The fun and games begin at 7 p.m. both nights.

Each round will have prizes from dozens of local businesses with a $500 gift card from Wegmans being offered as the featured prize. Each night, the games will also have an overall “Light Bulb Moment Champ.”

Teams can play together or from separate locations, and still be part of a team.

Signing up to play is quick and easy. Just visit bbbsnepa.com and click on the Quiz for Kids’ Sake link to sign up, and choose your night.

The family night cost is $20 per group, and the adult night cost is $10 per person. Teams will range from one to four players.

M & T Bank and Custom Computers are the presenting sponsors, but more sponsorships are needed for the event.

All proceeds go to help the creation and support of one-on-one mentorships that defend the potential of youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

For additional information, or to become a sponsor, call 570-824-8756 or visit www.bbbsnepa.com .

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974. The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.