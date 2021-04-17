🔊 Listen to this

Participants in Saturday’s ‘Do it For the Kids’ Walk-A-Thon reach the finish line at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association school in Forty Fort.

FORTY FORT — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) saw the return of its annual “Do it For the Kids” Walk-A-Thon on Saturday.

More than 200 people signed up for this year’s walk, the 29th annual Walk-A-Thon, according to WVCA executive director Nina DeiTos Zanon.

“The Walk-A-Thon has always been one of our biggest events,” DeiTos Zanon said. “This year, we made adjustments to prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

As DeiTos Zanon alluded to, the structure of this year’s walk was a little bit different. Instead of one big group walk, participants were asked to sign up for a scheduled start time before arriving.

“We’ve sort of staggered everyone’s start times so no big crowds would congregate,” DeiTos Zanon said. “We’ve been sending small groups out every half hour.”

The Walk-A-Thon started and ended at the WVCA school on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort. The designed route took participants from the school to the Forty Fort Borough Building, then up to River Street before a right-hand turn onto Fort Street led them back to the school.

Once back at the school, walkers were treated to some warm food and a WVCA t-shirt and were encouraged to sit and eat at tables that had been set up with social distancing in mind, providing ample space between groups. There was also a $2,500 cash raffle and a basket raffle for everyone to try their luck on.

The Walk-A-Thon’s participants came from all over the area and some from as far as Florida, according to DeiTos Zanon. Some were veterans of the event, while others were lacing up their sneakers to help out the WVCA for the first time.

“I’ve never done this before, I found out through my employer,” said Michael Baldiga from Pittston. “WVCA’s got such a long history and they do great work. I’m happy to participate.”

While Baldiga was participating for the first time, one set of WVCA parents were joining in the walk for the 29th time — never missing one.

“Even with the pandemic last year, we came and walked anyway,” said Mickey Kane, who along with her husband Kevin led “Team Katie” in Saturday’s walk.

“It’s like a homecoming,” Kevin said. “We get to see so many familiar faces at this event, and it’s always a great turnout.”

“Team Katie” is named in honor of the Kanes’ late daughter Katie, who was born with cerebral palsy and spent her childhood in the WVCA program. Kevin sits on the WVCA’s board of directors, and Mickey was one of the co-chairs of Saturday’s Walk-A-Thon.

“WVCA makes sure everyone gets a fair shake, regardless of disability or situation,” Kevin Kane said. “They have carved out a solid niche in the community, and they make sure that everyone in the program is taken care of.”