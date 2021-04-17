🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 779.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 29,021 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,886 cases and 446 deaths; Monroe County has 12,977 cases and 295 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Saturday there were 5,114 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,103,616.

Statewide positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5%.

Vaccine distribution

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.