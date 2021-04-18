🔊 Listen to this

Steven Davidowitz has finished the TCS New York City Marathon 13 times and 12 years ago Allied Services to become an official Charity Partner of the TCS NYC Marathon.

KINGSTON — The Friedman Jewish Community Center will honor Steven Davidowitz for his tireless service to the JCC at its upcoming 2021 Tribute Gala on June 13.

Davidowitz has been a lifelong member of the JCC and has been chairman of the Annual Campaign of the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA for the last ﬁve years.

Gary Bernstein, chief executive officer at the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania Friedman Jewish Community Center, said the Davidowitz Tribute Gala will be a two-hour, socially distanced event featuring a selection of delicious tapas, beer and wine to be held in the Cohen Social Hall.

Proceeds from the event will support the Friedman JCC. Every dollar raised allows us to support unforeseen expenses to help serve our community members in need through these challenging times.

Allied Services will be a “Presenting Sponsor” at the gala. For more than 10 years, Davidowitz said he has enjoyed being an integral part of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run — which has raised over $4 million for Allied Services.

“Twelve years ago, I presented the following idea to Tom Pugh and Jim Brogna at Allied Services to become an official Charity Partner of the TCS NYC Marathon,” Davidowitz said. “At last count, there were 400 charity running teams associated with the TCS NYC Marathon. WNEP’s Ryan’s Run (Allied Services) is one of the leading teams in terms of fundraising. It is led by WNEP’s Ryan Leckey.”

For the last 5 years, Davidowitz has been chairman of the JCA Annual Campaign.

“In the past, my parents — William and Esther — and my brother, Jeff, have held this position,” Davidowitz said.

From 1983 through 1985, Davidowitz served as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Gabon, Central Africa. He is an Investor Advisor with Chancellor Financial Group (Wilkes Barre). Davidowitz was on the the Board of Governors of Generation to Generation (Eric Lee) and Board of Trustees of Wyoming Valley Montessori School.

Davidowitz has also been a mentor for Team for Kids, the official marathon charity running team of the New York Road Runners. He has finished the TCS New York City Marathon 13 times.

Jim Brogna, vice president for strategic partnership development at Allied Services, said it’s an honor for Allied Services to help recognize Davidowitz in support of the JCC.

“I’ve known Steve since I began working at Allied Services in 1999, through our close relationship with the Davidowitz family,” Brogna said. “But our relationship with Steve has grown exponentially since 2010 when he reached out and recommended we apply to become a charity in the TCS New York City Marathon. Steve had participated and successfully completed several marathons in New York City for the NYRR “Team for Kids” up to that point.”

However, Brogna said Davidowitz knew the New York Road Runners were expanding their charity pool and broadening their base of interest in the largest athletic event in the world.

“The second point, and perhaps more important, was the fact that Steve already saw something in Allied Services that perhaps we didn’t even realize,” Brogna said. “Our nonprofit organization had developed into a significant regional provider of physical rehabilitation, long-term care, home care, and human services in the 50 years of existence worthy of the opportunity to become a visible national charity.”

Brogna said Davidowitz offered a recommendation that was matched with Allied’s internal team’s idea to invite WNEP-TV’s Morning Show reporter Ryan Leckey to assist us in creating awareness and help to raise funds for rehabilitation programs, human services and other important programs that comprise Allied Services in this region.

“In the past 11 years, Steve has completed 11 marathons, run thousands of miles, and has raised more than $121,000 for the patients and residents of Allied Services Integrated Health System,” Brogna said. “He has been our honorary captain each year and because of Steve’s foresight, Ryan Leckey’s leadership, and our team’s amazing efforts, we have raised more than $4 million for Allied Services since 2010.”

For tickets to the gala:

Tickets to the Davidowitz Tribute Gala are $50 per person.

To register, please visit www.friedmanjcc.org/tributegala.

The Friedman Jewish Community Center is located at 613 S. J. Strauss Lane, Kingston.