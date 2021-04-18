🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 780.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 29,089 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,958 cases and 447 deaths; Monroe County has 13,023 cases and 296 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Sunday there were 3,761 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,107,377.

Statewide positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 42 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 6,999,716 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 17.

— 2,694,321 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,401 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,879,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 4573,436 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17:

— 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 6,999,716 doses total through April 17:

— First/single doses: 4,573,436 administered

— Second doses: 2,426,280 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.