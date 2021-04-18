🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State police have charged two individuals in connection to a string of burglaries occuring throughout Luzerne County over the past few weeks.

Joseph McManus, 28, of Hanover Township and Nicholas Jamilowksi, 31, of Dallas, were charged after a pair of search warrants were executed at the Wilkes-Barre Lodge and an unattached garage in Exeter on Saturday afternoon, according to a release from Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The PSP Patrol Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit had been conducting an investigation into multiple reported burglaries occuring in multiple jurisdictions throughout the county going back several weeks.

According to the release, PSP Wilkes-Barre received a tip regarding locations where several of the stolen items were being stored, leading police to obtain search warrants for both the Lodge and the garage in Exeter, located on Scarboro Street.

The warrants were served around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and multiple items were taken from the two locations in conjunction with the search.

The release said that both McManus and Jamilowski have been charged regarding the incident; arrest paperwork was not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be provided by state police as the case progresses. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the PSP Wilkes-Barre barracks at 570-821-4110.