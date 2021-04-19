🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke officials have asked Luzerne County Council to forgive delinquent taxes on an unsafe property the city has acquired for demolition.

City Manager Donna Wall told council last week the prior owner inherited the property at 1206-1208 Prospect St. and agreed to deed it to the city last September because of its deteriorated state.

Located on a corner near houses, the property has been vacant for several years, Wall said. The roof caved in last year, and a structural engineer deemed the property unsafe and in immediate danger of collapse, she added.

The city is investing more than $30,000 to tear down the blighted structure and return the property to the tax rolls, Wall said.

Both the city and Greater Nanticoke Area School District have agreed to abate back real estate taxes owed to them dating back to 2014, she said.

Council would have to vote at a future meeting on the forgiveness of a total $8,137.43 in county taxes owed on the property.

Tax claim question

Some county council members questioned why the Nanticoke property was permitted to accrue that many years of unpaid taxes.

Properties are supposed to be auctioned if taxes are unpaid for two years unless a property owner has an active bankruptcy case, is on a repayment plan or convinces a judge to grant more time.

Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, said the property was listed in a first-stage “upset” sale in April 2017, but there were no bidders. In an upset sale, buyers must pay all back real estate taxes and accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

The property was prepped to advance to a free-and-clear judicial sale, when all liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt, he said. However, its listing in a free-and-clear sale was postponed due to issues validating all lien holders had received required notice of the sale, he said.

Coronavirus-related issues with court scheduling and tax sale service also delayed the listing last year, and the matter was put on hold when the city assumed ownership in September, he said.

Upcoming tax sale

The county’s first back tax auction of 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. on April 29 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, Shamany said.

This special upset sale is for properties in which the owners defaulted on repayment agreements.

Approximately 200 properties were eligible, but the list is down to around 80 due to subsequent payments by owners, he said.

A list of available properties and information on bid registration is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

Due to capacity limitations in the space available at the arena, the sale will be limited to 200 bidders. A $100 non-refundable fee also has been added.

The arena was selected for auctions last year because it is more spacious to accommodate social distancing, Shamany said. Depending on what happens with the pandemic, auctions eventually may return to the King’s College auxiliary gym in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

County-owned properties

In another real estate matter, council is considering a streamlined procedure for those interested in purchasing county-owned property.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, chair of council’s real estate committee, presented the proposal at last week’s work session.

A copy of the proposed plan is posted under council’s April 13 work session agenda at luzernecounty.org.

The county owns approximately 165 parcels that are not needed for government purposes. Some ended up in county ownership a century ago and have no deeds or deeds with other owners in addition to the county, officials have said.

Flood authority

John Maday has returned to the county Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee system.

Maday had previously served in an unpaid authority board seat and recently completed a public interview to be added back on the eligibility list.

A council majority voted last week to appoint him to a seat vacated by William Falls.

Meetings

The county Election Board will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday to publicly interview applicants for the fifth board chair seat.

The County Cares Commission is set to meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Attendance instructions will be posted at luzernecounty.org.