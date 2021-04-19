🔊 Listen to this

PENN LAKE PARK — Two men from Duryea were hospitalized after a drunken driving crash involving a stationary state police cruiser on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday.

State police Pocono reported Trooper Joseph Splendido was parked on the right berm of the turnpike using radar when his cruiser was struck by a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, occupied by Yerson Adolpho Garcia Guzman, 28, and Shartizy Singh Santiago, 44, at about 9:15 p.m.

The Pontiac as traveling at approximately 93 mph when the driver struck a concrete barrier before colliding into the cruiser, state police said.

State police did not say who was operating the Pontiac.

Guzman and Santiago were transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

State police said Guzman and Santiago were suspected to be under the influence.

Splendido was treated and released.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is continuing and charges are likely to be filed, state police said.