WILKES-BARRE — City police officers had to put on hazardous material suits to remove a prisoner who defecated and urinated inside a holding cell Saturday.

Junior Marte Olegario, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody after police investigated an incident on New Grant Street just after 9 p.m.

Police said they responded to New Grant Street when Olegario, who identified himself using another name, parked a vehicle behind a neighbor’s residence. When the neighbor confronted Olegario, he fled but later returned as officers remained at the scene.

Olegario was taken into custody for public drunkenness.

After Olegario was placed in a holding cell, police allege he became confrontational and began spitting at officers.

Olegario allegedly defecated in the cell, smeared feces all over the cell, and defecated a second time throwing feces at officers through bars.

Police said Olegario urinated on the floor and slipped in his own excrement before he climbed the cell bars.

Officers had to put on hazmat suits to remove Olegario from the cell to restrain him in a chair, police said.

Olegario was charged with assault by a prisoner, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, false identification to law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.