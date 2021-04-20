🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania American Water will replace more than 6,000 feet of water main in a $1.5 million project in the city. Some of the mains date back to the early 1900s.

The project will begin this week and will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting, the utility said Monday in a press release.

Contractors will replace 4- and 6-inch cast iron pipes with new 6- and 8-inch ductile iron pipe. The work will be done on:

• Kidder Street.

• Hickory Street.

• South Fulton Street.

• Columbus Avenue.

• Hanover Street.

• Tannery Street.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The work, including transfer of all customer services, final restoration and paving, is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene during the project. For our customers’ safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.