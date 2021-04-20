🔊 Listen to this

Keystone State Games executive director James Costello addresses the media at Tuesday’s press conference at the Revolution Ice Center in Pittston.

PITTSTON — Flanked by a large sign that read “Sports For Everyone,” James Costello formally made the announcement that countless local and state athletes have been anxious to hear:

The Keystone State Games are coming back to Luzerne County.

“We are so excited to be back in Luzerne County,” said Costello, executive director of the Keystone State Games, at a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Revolution Ice Center. “Luzerne County has always been a wonderful host for the games, and the people here always welcome us with open arms.”

The Ice Center was an appropriate setting for the Games’ introductory press conference; the rink will play host to the figure skating and ice hockey competitions, two of over 20 different sports featured during the competition.

Technically, according to Costello, the Games have already begun: the gymnastics competition was held in late March in Montgomery County.

Figure skating will be next up in early May, and the main portion of the competition will be held from July 29-Aug. 1 at venues all over Luzerne County.

Athletes from all over the state will compete to be the very best in a wide variety of sports, including baseball, bocce, pickleball, track & field and much more.

“We officially opened up registration on our website this morning,” Costello said. “We’ve already got at least three field hockey teams signed up, plus over 300 individual athletes.”

The Keystone Games also includes the traditional Keystone Classic Captain and Crew Golf Tournament, during which the event committee will honor 2021 Keystone State Games Hall of Fame recipient Paul Hershey.

“Paul served as volleyball coordinator for the Senior Games for 27 years,” Costello said. “We can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for the Games.”

Next up to speak after Costello was Ted Wampole, executive director of Visit Luzerne County and one of the driving forces behind bringing the Keystone Games back to Luzerne County in 2021 after successful events in 2018 and 2019.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes for many months getting this done,” Wampole said. “We’re thrilled that today is finally here.”

Other guest speakers include Geisinger orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Pallis, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Mike Murray and, rounding out the group, Keystone State Games President John Wetterau.

Geisinger and the Times Leader Media Group are both sponsors of the Keystone State Games, and Pallis was able to speak to the precautions being taken by the event organizers to keep competitors safe from COVID-19 — the reason why last year’s games had to be canceled.

“Our athletes are looking forward to getting back to a state of normalcy after what has been such a difficult year,” Pallis said. “In order to ensure the Games run smoothly, we are committed to the health and welfare of our athletes and will take all necessary precautions.”

In addition to Tuesday’s intro to the Keystone State Games, Costello also announced that the 2023 National Senior Games would be held in Pittsburgh, with qualifying competitions to be held in Luzerne County in 2022.