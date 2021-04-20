🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A woman with a history of failing to appear for court proceedings and skipping bail was ordered by a Luzerne County judge to stay in jail.

Kristin Pilcavage, 31, was arrested by township police who investigated a disturbance at her South Main Street residence just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said a background check showed Pilcavage was wanted by the county sheriff’s department on three separate warrants. When Pilcavage was arrested, police allege she was in possession of a controlled substance.

Pilcavage later appeared Monday via video in front of Judge David W. Lupas for a warrant hearing.

Lupas revoked Pilcavage’s bail on three cases and ordered her to stay jailed until her trials and other court proceedings.

Pilcavage has a history of criminal offenses in Luzerne County, court records show.

Pilcavage has been jailed, released and re-jailed for violations of bail conditions as judges have denied Pilcavage’s request for bail modifications involving her cases, court records say.

She was released from jail in late January to attend an inpatient treatment facility in Schuylkill County.

Court records list pending cases against Pilcavage: