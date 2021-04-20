HANOVER TWP. — A woman with a history of failing to appear for court proceedings and skipping bail was ordered by a Luzerne County judge to stay in jail.
Kristin Pilcavage, 31, was arrested by township police who investigated a disturbance at her South Main Street residence just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Police said a background check showed Pilcavage was wanted by the county sheriff’s department on three separate warrants. When Pilcavage was arrested, police allege she was in possession of a controlled substance.
Pilcavage later appeared Monday via video in front of Judge David W. Lupas for a warrant hearing.
Lupas revoked Pilcavage’s bail on three cases and ordered her to stay jailed until her trials and other court proceedings.
Pilcavage has a history of criminal offenses in Luzerne County, court records show.
Pilcavage has been jailed, released and re-jailed for violations of bail conditions as judges have denied Pilcavage’s request for bail modifications involving her cases, court records say.
She was released from jail in late January to attend an inpatient treatment facility in Schuylkill County.
Court records list pending cases against Pilcavage:
- Pittston Township police charged Pilcavage with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 12, 2020. Preliminary hearing scheduled May 14.
- Luzerne County detectives charged Pilcavage with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 19, 2020. A dispositional hearing is scheduled May 20.
- West Pittston police charged Pilcavage with defiant trespass and default in required appearance in court. Police went to a residence on Erie Avenue, West Pittston, to arrest Pilcavage on the warrant that resulted in a near six-hour standoff with authorities involving her then boyfriend July 21, 2019. Trial tentative set for late June.
- Pittston police charged Pilcavage with possession of a controlled substance Aug. 30, 2018. Trial tenative set for late June.