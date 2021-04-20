🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON —A Kingston man jailed without bail since his arrest April 8 on allegations of online sexual solicitation of a minor was arraigned on charges he possessed child pornography and having unlawful contact with a teenage boy.

John William Dawe, 39, of West Union Street, performed lewd sexual acts on the boy, 16, and solicited genital pictures from the teenager during online chat sessions, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Dawe was arrested earlier this month by Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives after they allege he engaged in sexual online conversations and solicited genital pictures from whom he believed was a 15-year-old boy. The boy was an undercover Kingston detective, court records say.

Following Dawe’s arrest April 8, County Det. Charles Balogh and Kingston police Det. Steven Gibson continued the investigation allegedly learning Dawe had sexual contact with the 16-year-old boy.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dawe told detectives the day he was arrested he became friends with whom he believed was a 17-year-old boy he met at his game store on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre. Dawe claimed the boy “would come into the store and hit on him.”

After Dawe’s interview, detectives questioned the boy and allegedly learned the boy met Dawe in June 2020 at the game store.

The boy told detectives after becoming friends with Dawe, they chatted on Facebook. During chat communications, their conversations turned sexual with Dawe requesting nude images of the boy, the complaint says.

After a few weeks of chatting, their relationship allegedly became sexual.

The boy claimed Dawe invited him to the game store with instructions to enter a specific door. Dawe took him to an unoccupied office where they had sexual relations in October or November, the complaint says.

A second sexual encounter allegedly occurred between Dawe and the boy in the same unoccupied office in December or January.

Dawe was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of child pornography, criminal solicitation to possess child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. Dawe was remanded to the county correctional facility without bail on the latest charges as Cronauer deemed him a danger to the community.

Besides the game store Dawe operates, he is the proprietor of his own consulting company, John Dawe Consulting, LLC.

Online court records say Mansfield police in Tioga County charged Dawe with child pornography in 2002, and Elkard police, Tioga County, charged Dawe with unlawful use of a computer and child pornography in 2000.

Dawe pleaded guilty to the separate cases, according to online court records. Dispositions of sentences could not be obtained.