In the wake of Tuesday’s guilty verdict handed down against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a number of individuals took to the web to weigh in with either support or criticism for the verdict.

The following comments are from the Times Leader Facebook page as well as from the Times Leader website. They are presented as written.

Michael LoBianco: If the scum of the earth didn’t resist arrest they wouldn’t wind up dead.

Tom Sawyer: This won’t solve all that is wrong with the way the US does its policing but one thing for sure, one wicked, cruel and evil cop is off the street for probably 20 years

Kim_Parker10: We all know that this verdict came about through the threat of mob violence. Threatening to burn down cities and loot stores really does work.

How_did_I_get_here?: I’m positive that the days or weeks of riots in the area leading up to and during the trial, one witness’ home being smeared with blood (with a pig’s head left behind), a sitting US representative calling for “more confrontation” if a guilty verdict wasn’t returned, and former Vice President Biden saying he hoped for a guilty verdict didn’t influence the jury at all.

rob wizdom: Yet more reason for law enforcement to delay their responses and turn their heads. All should be interesting on appeal!

theknight: Justice.

John Kosek: Sad. Wouldn’t wanna be an officer. Prayers to all the officers out there that put their lives in the line every day with little in return.

Nogo4joe: Maybe Amy KloBuchar should have been his defense attorney. She is partially responsible for all this anyway.

Aggie95: Well never fear the Columbus people just shot a 15 year old girl dead … She had a knife … So there’s a good chance we’re going to see some burning and looting

patellar reflex: At sentencing the Judge will give him time served.

Wbfinest: The verdict probably came down the way it did because it should have. He should be in prison.