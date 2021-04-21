Plymouth swears in 3 new full-time borough police officers; now has largest full-time roster since ’76

PLYMOUTH — Three new full-time borough police officers were sworn in at Tuesday night’s Plymouth borough council meeting, bringing the police force to its largest number of full-time officers in nearly 50 years.

Nickolas Basov, Benjamin Keliojor and Mike Minsavage were officially sworn in by borough Mayor Frank Coughlin in front of a crowd of fellow officers, Plymouth residents and a pair of former police chiefs: borough Councilman John Thomas and former chief Myles Collins.

“Today’s a big day for our town,” Coughlin said in his remarks during the work session that preceded Tuesday’s council meeting. “These three men really impressed me, and I’m sure they will make a fine addition to our force.”

The motion calling for officially hiring the three new officers was met with unanimous approval from the seven members of council.

Coughlin noted, with affirmation from Thomas, that the three new officers bring Plymouth’s full-time police force to 10 officers, the largest its been since 1976.

“This is the number we need here,” Coughlin said. “We need full-time police to keep the peace.”

The three newcomers come from a variety of different backgrounds: Minsavage is a local of the area, hailing from Shavertown, while Keliojor was originally from Norristown and spent time working with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, while Basov’s family emigrated to the United States from Russia.

The three new hires all had roughly the same thoughts immediately after the swearing-in ceremony: They are excited to be here, and they can’t wait to get to work.

“This is my first full-time job as an officer,” Minsavage said. “I’m just happy for the opportunity.”

The rest of Plymouth’s police force, led by Chief Anthony Gorey, filed into the municipal building to support their new officers.

“These guys are going to be a huge help,” Gorey said. “When I started here, we only had one full-time officer, so to be up to 10 now is great.”

Gorey also spoke to the advantages of bringing on full-time policemen as opposed to part-time officers, especially in the aftermath of Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

“It’ll help us be professional … we could get these guys into specific training programs to help them handle every possible situation,” Gorey said. “With part-time officers, you can’t sign them up for those programs because you don’t know if there going to be here next week, next month or next year.”

Moving funds over from the part-time police budget to the full-time budget allowed for the three hirings, according to Coughlin’s remarks during the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting also touched on a number of other topics, mainly Plymouth’s ongoing garbage collection issue. Several members of council acknowledged the issue and committed to finding a solution.

“We’re working to get a new ordinance in place, and we’ll be looking to take bids from haulers to see what our best option will be,” said councilman Alec Ryncavage. “But there will be a short-term solution before we start looking down the road.”

Other items on the agenda included the borough’s renewal of their contract with Plymouth Township to cover the township’s fire calls, an announcement that the Beade Street playground is back to being fully operational and a call for candidates to fill a vacant seat on the borough planning agency.