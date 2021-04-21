🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say Nixon Eduardo Torres, 26, wanted on child sex offenses, was captured in Illinois on Tuesday.

Torres, of Wilkes-Barre, is currently jailed without bail at the Cook County Department of Corrections in Chicago, according to online court records.

Police said Torres fled the area prior to an arrest warrant being issued April 15 charging him with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

An extradition hearing has not been scheduled in Cook County.