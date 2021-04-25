Her recent works are on display at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston

Artist Maria Livrone said she is inspired by nature and the beauty that surrounds her. She invites viewers to form their own interpretations of much of her art.

This piece by artist Maria Livrone is called “Dove la Terra encontra il Cielo,” which means, “Where the Land meets Sky.”

Maria Livrone calls this piece “Dove il Cielo acia il Mare,” which translates to “Where the Sky kisses the Sea.”

When you see how the gold and magenta tones dance over an expanse of shimmering turquoise in one of artist Maria Livrone’s recent pieces, you start to feel as if you’re admiring the sun as it sets over the ocean.

“I call it ‘Where the Sky Kisses the Sea,’ ” said Livrone, of Plains Township, explaining that’s the English translation. She’s actually been giving Italian names to some of her recent work.

So, the piece that’s likely to first command your attention when you enter the exhibit of Livrone’s work, which will remain on display at Mainstreet Galleries on Pierce Street in Kingston at least through early June, is called “Dove il Cielo acia il Mare.”

And the piece directly underneath is called “Dove la Terra encontra il Cielo,” which means, “Where the Land meets Sky.”

The Italian names are ” an homage to my mother (Oliva Filippini Livrone) who was very artistic in her own right,” Livrone said, adding she used to speak Italian fluently herself when she was very young.

“Then I went to school and the other kids made fun of me,” she said. “So I stopped.”

One area where Livrone, 71, shows no signs of stopping is her artwork, which she sees as an adventurous, ever-changing voyage.

Noting that a few years ago she was becoming disillusioned with her glasswork, she said, “I needed to find a new passion, to instill in me the fire I want to have.”

The answer, one that has made her feel “elated and joyous,” is a new series of projects that involve mixed media.

“I work with a two-part epoxy resin which has been infused with an opalescent base,” she explained in her artist statement. “To that I add different elements, such as urethanes, pigments, glass and various other inclusions to reach my desired vision and texture. Sometimes encaustic (pigments mixed with hot wax) is even added. Everything is manipulated onto a wood or Plexiglas substrate by hand, with the introduction of heat from a torch. The torch serves as my paintbrush, allowing me to create movement onto my canvas.”

Each layer takes 24 hours to harden, and the full curing time for one of these mixed-media pieces is 30 days.

“I’m having a lot of fun with it,” said Livrone, who has focused on several different art forms, at different times.

“It was stained glass in the early 1980s,” she said. “Then it was fused glass, which was very experimental at the time. Then, macrame. Then, pottery. Then, fused glass again, when it was more popular and there was more of a support community. Then, it was metal work. Now it’s the resin.”

Feeling that she has one more artistic “voyage to take,” Livrone said she’s interested in working with encaustic, but has to learn more about it. “I have to do research and teach myself.”

Inspired by nature and “the beauty which surrounds me,” the artist said that each of her pieces seems, while she’s working on it, to take on a life of its own.

“Sometimes I’ll sketch out a very loose drawing, but rarely do I follow it,” she said. “Just as with my glasswork, it tells me what it wants to do.”