🔊 Listen to this

A book by Stacy Smulowitz, Ph.D., associate professor of communication and media at The University of Scranton, was published recently by Rowman and Littlefield Publishers.

“The Communication Solution: Leading Successful Change in Higher Education,” provides a practical and theoretical guide based on preexisting and original research data to issues surrounding planned organizational change strategies, core competencies and other aspects of the change process needed for effective leadership in higher education.

A resident of Shavertown, Smulowitz earned a bachelor’s degree from Wilkes University, a master’s degree from Ithaca College and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University.

Smulowitz’s research focuses on theory and strategy for assessing and promoting excellence in organizational leadership. Her work has been featured in Leadership and Organization Development Journal, Journal of Intercultural Communication Studies, Measuring Business Excellence, Change Management: An International Journal, The International Encyclopedia of Communication Research Methods and in several books, book chapters and training manuals.

At the university, Smulowitz teaches courses in advertising, leadership and organizational communication. She often includes community-based learning projects for students in her classes, which include developing and pitching marketing-based, integrated advertising campaigns to area organizations. She also serves as moderator for the university’s Advertising Club.

In March Smulowitz received the American Advertising Federation of NEPA Silver Medal Award.

An Accredited Business Communicator (A.B.C.), Smulowitz is president of Smulowitz Communications, a strategic communication and leadership consulting firm. She also serves as executive director of the Eastern Communication Association and education chair of Boost Business NEPA.