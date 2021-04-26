🔊 Listen to this

Sundance Vacations recently presented Allied Services with a $2,500 donation in support of the 2021 Autism Golf Classic. From left: Joe Molitoris, former VP Marketing, Sundance Vacations; Paige Evans, Human Resources Generalist, Sundance Vacations; Jim Brogna, VP of Strategic Partnership Development, Allied Services; Denise Miller, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Sundance Vacations; John Dowd, President, Sundance Vacations; Carrie Hausherr, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Sundance Vacations; Tina Dowd, Co-Founder, Sundance Vacations.

The Shay Agency recently presented Allied Services with a donation of $2,500 in support of the 2021 Autism Golf Classic. From left: Phil Straub, CPA, Autism Golf Committee Member; Sean Shay, The Shay Agency; Jim Brogna, VP of Strategic Partnership Development, Allied Services.

Several sponsors recently presented Allied Services with donations in support of the 2021 Autism Golf Classic: Returning major sponsor Blue Ribbon Dairy made a $2,500 donation, Sundance Vacations made a $2,500 donation and Shay Agency also made a donation of $2,500.

Family-owned and operated since 1945, Blue Ribbon Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor located in West Pittston.

Over the past 12 years of serving the community, the Shay Agency has helped over 2,000 satisfied clients. Located in Wilkes-Barre, The Shay Agency offers auto, home, life, and commercial policies.

The annual event is scheduled for Monday, June 21 at Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman Township. It will be the 28th year for the charity golf tournament which raises funds for autism programs and services at Allied Services. It was halted last year due to the pandemic.

Hosted by Allied Services and presenting sponsor, MotorWorld MileOne Autogroup, the tournament will include a dinner, auction, and the Lexus Champions for Charity Raffle. This raffle entitles the winner and their guest to attend and play in the 2021 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship, at the Pebble Beach Resorts in Pebble Beach, California.

Sundance Vacations also donated a Grand Prize trip to Myrtle Beach to raise additional funds through the golf tournament’s auction. Sundance Vacations are returning sponsors of the event and longtime supporters of pediatric services at Allied Services.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the U.S., affecting 1 in 68 children. Treatment and services are typically not covered by insurance causing an out-of-pocket annual expense of $60,000 for most families.

Allied Services provides therapeutic services to children on the autism spectrum. Proceeds from the Autism Golf Classic help to fund such services and technology for virtual therapy, sensory integration, and other new support services to maximize independence and development for children with autism.

Most autism services are not fully covered by insurance, and Allied Services provides these and other services to children without regard to their parents’ ability to pay. Allied Services has continued to provide critical rehab services for pediatric patients on the autism spectrum, both virtually and in-person, during the pandemic.

Allied Services officials expressed gratitude for the continued support of its donors and sponsors, like the Blue Ribbon Dairy, the Shay Agency and Sundance Vacations for make these services and programs possible.

To learn more about autism services or this fundraising event visit alliedservices.org/autismgolf.