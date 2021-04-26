🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 788.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 29,895 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,443 cases and 454 deaths; Monroe County has 13,541 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 1,881 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,043,744 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 26.

— 3,200,270 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 96,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,914,947 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,115,217 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

— 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,043,744 doses total through April 26:

— First/single doses: 5,115,217 administered

— Second doses: 2,928,527 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 24, there were 5 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 25, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 149,970 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,355,119 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,708 cases among employees, for a total of 85,192 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,082 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,503 of our total cases are among health care workers.