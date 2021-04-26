🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Borough police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at Mary and North Main streets that occurred Sunday.

Police said surveillance cameras recorded a dark colored passenger vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, traveling with its trunk open colliding with a parked vehicle just after 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the Hyundai sped away.

Debris from the Hyundai was recovered from the scene including a headline. Police said the Hyundai should have noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ashley police at 570-822-6995.