WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre arrested by the state Office of Attorney General with soliciting a minor to engage in sex acts pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court.

Ray Vern Crenshaw II, 28, last known address as 308 N. Main St., pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit sexual involuntary deviate intercourse and criminal use of communication facility.

A single count of unlawful contact with a minor was withdrawn against Crenshaw.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement Monday and scheduled Crenshaw to be sentenced July 29 by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Crenshaw was ordered to be evaluated by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board. He remains free on $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state agent posing as a 14-year-old boy was monitoring an online account and responded to communications from Crenshaw on Dec. 4, 2019.

Crenshaw during the course of online conversations offered to perform oral sex and sent a picture of two men engaged in a sex act, the complaint says.

Crenshaw asked the fictitious teen if they could meet and was given an address.

The complaint says Crenshaw was arrested when he showed up at the location in Plains Township.

Crenshaw admitted he began chatting with the boy and agreed to meet. If they got along, Crenshaw told investigators he would have tried to have oral sex with the teen, the complaint says.