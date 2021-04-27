🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre firetruck is seen at Eyerman Park Tuesday evening after one person was reportedly taken to an area hospital after being stabbed.

Blood stains and discarded clothing can be seen on a bench in Eyerman Park, Wilkes-Barre, following a reported stabbing Tuesday evening. A witness said other witnesses tended to the bleeding victim until emergency crews arrived.

WILKES-BARRE — One male has been taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds following an apparent attack in the city’s Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency crews were called to Eyerman Park on Andover Street shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

A witness told the Times Leader that the incident may have taken place near the park, and that other witnesses tended to the bleeding victim until emergency crews arrived.

Police on scene confirmed the stabbing but couldn’t disclose any more information, citing an active investigation. Officers did say that they didn’t believe that there was any danger to the public.

Check back for updates.