DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will honor Attorney and trustee emeritus Murray Ufberg at the May 15 spring commencement.

The university will give Ufberg, a partner with Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald, LLP, a Doctor of Humane Letters Degree during the 95th annual spring undergraduate commencement, which is being held as a series of three ceremonies that Saturday. There will also be one graduate student ceremony.

Ufberg will be honored during the 3:30 p.m. ceremony for undergraduate students from the College of Arts and Sciences and Business.

Ufberg, who served as managing partner of Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald, sat as a Misericordia trustee for 30 years, being awarded trustee emeritus status in 2015 upon leaving the post.

“Ufberg is a highly accomplished attorney in the areas of business and finance, commercial transactions, corporate law, and real estate,” according to a media release from Misericordia. “A known leader in the legal profession as well as the regional community, Ufberg was appointed to many prestigious positions, including as a Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission by two governors and as a past member of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.”

A Bucknell University graduate, Ufberg earned his law degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He “serves or has served on the boards of numerous community organizations including The Commonwealth Medical College (Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine), and M&T Bank Advisory Board for NEPA.”

Ufberg also served as President of the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Federation and Congregation Ohav Zedek. “One of his passions over the years has been to assist in the economic growth of the local business economy. Ufberg is the past chairman of the Luzerne County Business Roundtable, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry and the United Way of Wyoming Valley.”