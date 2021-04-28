🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city was on familiar ground at the start of the year as a draft financial report for the first quarter showed a positive fund balance of more than $10 million.

Mayor George Brown Monday said the numbers came in as expected.

As of March 31, the balance stood at $10.2 million, buoyed by tax revenues and the $3 million Tax Anticipation Note taken out annually by the city at the start of the year.

Typically, the balance starts off strong and gradually decreases throughout the year as revenues peak and larger expenses such as pension payments, debt service and the TAN come due.

Revenues totalled $18.6 million for the first three months.

The city collected $9 million or 79% of the $11.4 million budgeted this year for property taxes. The Earned Income Tax, the largest source of revenue, brought in $3.9 million or approximately 28% of the $14 million budgeted.

The budget contained $3.1 million in revenues for building permits, largely for two hotel projects and the construction of the new headquarters of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority on the former Murray Complex site along South Pennsylvania Avenue. Just $255,399 has been paid during the quarter.

Two other large revenue sources are not expected to hit their budgeted numbers, $2.6 million in sewer maintenance fees and $1.4 in recycling fees. The totals were calculated at the $100 annual fee for each initially sought by Brown and approved by ordinance.

But Brown went back and forth with City Council over the costs, warning of layoffs and service cuts if his $53.2 million balanced budget was not approved. He vetoed Council’s amendments and decided on an annual $75 annual fee for each of the sewer maintenance and recycling services.

For the first quarter the city collected $51,857 in sewer maintenance fees and $73,415 in recycling fees.

The $128,500 in revenues budgeted from the Hollenback Golf Course is in question as well.

In February, Council approved a three-year lease of the course to the General Municipal Authority that operates the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in Bear Creek Township. Under the terms of the lease, the Authority is to pay the city 5% of the net proceeds each year.

The lease also freed the city of most of the $323,386 in expenses budgeted for the course.

The city posted $8.4 million in expenses, according to the draft report for the first quarter.

Salaries totalled $4.2 million or 21% of the $19.6 million budgeted this year. The city paid $2.6 million or approximately 15% of the $17.9 million in budgeted benefits.

As it did last year, the city itemized expenses related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, such as salaries, overtime and department expenditures. The city was reimbursed with COVID-19 relief funding.

For the quarter the city reported $92,948 in COVID-19 related expenses.