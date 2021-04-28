🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man after he allegedly discharged a firearm at another man during an argument Tuesday night.

Harold Christopher Rodriguez, 37, of South Welles Street, told police he only had a knife when he confronted Tristan Somers on the front porch of 5 Nafus St. just before 11:30 p.m., according to court records.

Witnesses and a woman inside the residence told police they heard several gunshots that prompted officers to respond to the scene.

According to the criminal complaint:

Somers told police he left the residence about a month ago after fighting with a girlfriend. He returned Tuesday night as he is on the lease and has property inside the residence.

Somers claimed his key did not work and banged on the door resulting in Rodriguez coming outside and aiming a handgun at him, the complaint says.

Somers retreated down stairs and heard Rodriguez allegedly say he was “gonna clap him.”

Somers told police he heard one to three gunshots as he ran away and complained his ears rang due to how close the shots were to him, the complaint says.

A woman inside the residence told police Somers banged on the door that opened. She slammed the door as Rodriguez exited through another door to confront Somers on the porch.

She told police she took her children upstairs to safety and heard one to three loud bangs she described as gunshots, according to the complaint.

During an interview with police, Rodriguez claimed he had a knife when he confronted Somers in front of the residence. Rodriguez admitted, the complaint says, he threatened to stab Somers if necessary.

Rodriguez told police Somers, “Ran like a little B—-h” when he saw the knife, the complaint says.

Police said Rodriguez has a criminal conviction that prevents him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.