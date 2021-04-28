🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area High School classes have been switched to remote-only learning for this week, and all extra-curricular activities at the high school are on hold until the weekend, District Superintendent Kevin Booth confirmed.

Their has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in the 18640 ZIP code that houses the high school in recent weeks. According to state data, the code had been reporting weekly new cases in the teens and 20s, but in the first three weeks of April reported42, 40 and 34 cases.

Those numbers reflect a county-wide surge along the same time frame. Until this week, the total number of new cases most days had routinely topped 100.