WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed that Luzerne County has surpassed 30,000 COVID-19 cases, with 126 new cases and three new deaths. The death count is at 793.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,107 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,530 cases and 455 deaths; Monroe County has 13,667 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,143,076.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16–April 22 stood at 8.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.1% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,226,293 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 28.

— 3,292,263 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,916,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,208,688 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

— 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,226,293 doses total through April 28:

— First/single doses: 5,208,688 administered

— Second doses: 3,017,605 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,448 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 151,236 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,373,088 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,600 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,759 cases among employees, for a total of 85,359 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.\

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,612 of our total cases are among health care workers.