PLAINS TWP. — A woman facing animal cruelty charges alleging she neglected to care for a Dalmatian seized by humane officers was arrested by township police on a drug possession warrant in Hazleton.

Ajee Francine Salazar, 23, address listed as Ripple Brook Road, Tunkhannock, was arrested at a residence on West Carey Street early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the residence for a disorderly person and learned Salazar was wanted by Hazleton police on a drug warrant.

Court records say Salazar was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Hazleton police for traffic violations in the area of West 15th and McNair streets on Jan. 29.

A rifle and a backpack were found inside the vehicle.

Hazleton police said the backpack concealed digital scales, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax and packaging materials, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued for Salazar on Feb. 12 charging her with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana. She was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and released on $20,000 bail.

Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged Salazar with two misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals and summary counts of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals involving a Dalmatian named Kobe, seized from her former residence at 75 W. Carey St. in Plains Township on Aug. 14.

Humane officers inspected the West Carey Street house after receiving information two dogs and a cat were abandoned.

During an evaluation by a veterinarian, Kobe was found to have a body condition of 1-2 on a scale of 1-9 with one being emaciation and nine being obese. When Kobe was seized, its body weight was 48.1 pounds, court records say.

Earlier this week, the SPCA filed a civil petition demanding Salazar to pay them $3,360 for feeding and care of Kobe.