Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Thursday’s edition of the Times Leader: You won’t want to miss our annual Innovation special section, which takes a look at the local business climate; Luzerne County Election Board is set to decide whether the DA race will be on the November ballot; the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board is meeting this afternoon to decide on application for methadone clinic in the former Thomas C. Thomas building and more.