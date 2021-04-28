Replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be in Tunkhannock May 13-16

Visitors read names on the Wall That Heals in Plymouth Pa on Sept. 6, 2019.

TUNKHANNOCK — Julianna Blaylock, Outreach Manager for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Wednesday said The Wall That Heals — a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be displayed in Tunkhannock from May 13-16.

“Yes, we will be arriving in Tunkhannock on May 12 to set up The Wall,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock said The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center.

The Wall was displayed in Plymouth in September 2019 and drew large crowds.

The 26th season of The Wall That Heals began on April 8, in New Bern, North Carolina, and will visit several communities during the year.

The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“Like all of you, we hope the COVID pandemic ends soon,” Blaylock said. “In order for The Wall That Heals to be on display in these communities, the community must allow larger crowds to gather and VVMF and our hosts must take the necessary precautions to safeguard the health and safety of our volunteers and visitors.”

According to the website, on Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., designed to travel to communities throughout the United States.

Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial’s healing legacy to millions.

“Bringing The Wall home to communities throughout our country allows the souls enshrined on the Memorial to exist once more among family and friends in the peace and comfort of familiar surroundings,” the website summary states. “The traveling exhibit provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing The Wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin.”

The main components of The Wall That Heals are The Wall replica and the mobile Education Center.

The Tunkhannock event will be held at Tunkhannock Area football field. The event is free and donations are requested.

The Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. is leading the effort that will bring the exhibit to Tunkhannock.