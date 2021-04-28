🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man after allegedly finding three bags filled with chunks of crack cocaine known as “cookies.”

Drug agents served a search warrant at a motel room at Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Kidder Street arresting Reginald Lee Redfearn II, 40, on a warrant Wednesday morning.

Redfearn was wanted by Luzerne County detectives on a drug possession charge March 25.

During a search of the motel room, a 7-year-old boy was found sleeping on a bed next to a dresser where agents found three bags containing chunks of crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Two chunks weighed 29.9 grams each and the third chunk weighed 30 grams, the complaint says.

Two plastic cylinders containing pieces of crack cocaine, razor blades used to break crack cocaine pieces from the chunks, packaged bags of methamphetamine, a scale, boxes of plastic bags, and a package of marijuana were also allegedly found in the motel room.

Redfearn, of North Main Street, Plains Township, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. Redfearn was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Wilkes-Barre police assisted in the search of the motel room.