🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday night unanimously approved the application of Pinnacle Treatment Centers to open a methadone treatment clinic close to the downtown.

The center will be located in the former Thomas C. Thomas building on the corner of East Union and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The board voted 5-0 to approve a special exception to establish the clinic inside a building with an existing office use.

It was the second appearance by the Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based Pinnacle officials before the board. They were denied an application in October to open a clinic at a vacant industrial building at 140 Hazle St.

Pinnacle officials have said their existing Miners Medical clinic on Main Street Ashley is at full capacity and they have been searching for a bigger building at a better location.

There is no definitive timetable to open the clinic at the new location in Wilkes-Barre.

Visit timesleader.com for updates and see Thursday’s edition for more.