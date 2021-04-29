🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man recently arrested by state police when a large amount of illicit drugs were found during a traffic stop was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Michael Jones Jr., 40, conspired with others to traffic at least 280 grams of crack cocaine and 40 grams of fentanyl.

The indictment further alleges Jones possessed a stolen firearm during his drug trafficking activities in March.

Jones is a convicted felony who is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

State police arrested Jones and Clinton Cole, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, during a traffic stop on Route 115 on March 14. A search warrant was served on the vehicle when authorities allegedly found crack cocaine, fentanyl, synthetic marijuana, 13 bottles of Xylazine, digital scales and packaging materials.

Cole was charged by state police with drug trafficking offenses.

Brandler said the case against Jones was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, state police and Wilkes-Barre police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.