WB’s St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church says Stations of the Cross ruined in transit

A closer look at the label on one of the boxes after it was returned to Wilkes-Barre.

The boxes used to ship the Stations pieces are seen after being returned from Florida to Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — A local church is looking for answers from UPS after a collection of valuable Stations of the Cross shipped through the company arrived at their Florida destination completely destroyed.

St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church, located on Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, is out roughly $1,200 in shipping charges, money that will not be refunded by UPS, after the incident in which the church was trying to ship the Stations of the Cross pieces to a Maronite church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in March before the Easter holiday.

“We had the pieces sitting in our basement after we moved from our old rectory on Loomis Street to the new one,” said Linda Joseph, a member of the parish. “A fellow parish in Fort Lauderdale needed the Stations, and we weren’t using them here, so we were happy to send them.”

The Stations of the Cross are a series of 14 illustrations depicting Jesus’ path from condemnation to crucifixion to entombment. Many churches display paintings or scupltures of the Stations, like those in question.

When Father Adib Salameh, a Maronite priest in Florida, asked for the Stations to be sent down there, the members of St. Anthony St. George packed the pieces up and sent them on their way through UPS, incurring the $600 shipping fee charged by the service.

But when the shipment arrived in Florida, the pieces hadn’t survived the trip.

“Everything was completely destroyed when they opened the boxes up,” Joseph said. “They weren’t just split in half or anything like that, the Stations were all broken into hundreds of pieces.”

Images on the St. Anthony St. George Facebook page show the extent of the damage, including photos of what one of the Stations was supposed to look like before being shipped, and then what the piece looked like upon arrival in Fort Lauderdale.

The shipment was refused by the church in Florida, leading UPS to ship the boxes back to St. Anthony St. George — charging the parish another $600 shipping fee to bring what remained of the Stations of the Cross pieces back to Wilkes-Barre.

Additionally, a planned donation from the Maronite church in Florida in exchange for the pieces was nixed after the damage was discovered.

After receiving the returned shipment, Joseph said that the church immediately contacted UPS to file a damage claim in an attempt to get their money back.

A day after making contact, UPS came to the church and collected the shipment (Joseph noted that they only took 12 of the 14 individual boxes) for inspection.

A few days later, the verdict came from UPS: the church would not be entitled to a refund.

“They [UPS] claimed that the boxes weren’t packed sufficiently, and because they didn’t pack the boxes themselves, they weren’t liable,” Joseph said.

Joseph stressed the amount of time and effort (and additional funds) that the parish put into packing up the Stations pieces and getting them ready to ship.

“We had everything wrapped up, all the boxes have ‘Fragile’ written all over them,” Joseph said. “The pieces still shouldn’t have turned up looking like that.”

UPS did not immediately respond to an email from the Times Leader late Wednesday afternoon asking about the results of their inspection.

An excerpt from UPS’s Terms and Conditions, located under “Exclusions from Liability,” reads that UPS is not liable or responsible for “loss or damage resulting from improper, inadequate or unsafe packaging that fails to meet UPS’s published standards.”

When it became clear that UPS would not be refunding the church’s money, Joseph said that they weighed a few options, including consulting with a lawyer, but a lawsuit didn’t seem feasible after reviewing UPS’s policies.

After posting about the dilemma on Facebook, Joseph came up with a new plan: Contacting local lawmakers.

“I’ve got letters to go out in the mailbox tonight,” Joseph said. “Local representatives, [Pennsylvania Attorney General] Josh Shapiro — it can’t hurt to try.”

While the loss of funds, especially in a time where churches are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, is tough on Joseph and the rest of the St. Anthony St. George family, the loss of the valuable Station pieces hurts even more.

“I don’t even remember a time where the Stations weren’t in our church, they go back so far … they’re irreplaceable,” Joseph said.

“I just want to bring attention to this and hopefully get UPS to reconsider and take responsibility for the damages.”