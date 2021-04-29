🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 100 new cases and one new death. The death count is at 794.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,207 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,651 cases and 456 deaths; Monroe County has 13,787 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Thursday there were 3,322 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16–April 22 stood at 8.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 29.

— 3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

— 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,330,129 doses total through April 29:

— First/single doses: 5,257,583 administered

— Second doses: 3,072,546 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 151,657 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,382,980 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,669 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,781 cases among employees, for a total of 85,450 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,653 of our total cases are among health care workers.