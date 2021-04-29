🔊 Listen to this

Two coronavirus mass vaccination clinics will be held next Monday and Wednesday in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced Thursday.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but the county urges interested residents to pre-register if possible.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone 18 and older.

The county is partnering with Berwick Hospital and the casino to provide the clinics, which will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Links to pre-register are posted at luzernecounty.org or through these addresses:

• May 3: https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com//reg/7169550821

• May 5: https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com//reg/4012817569

The casino address is 1280 Highway 315.

Vaccine recipients must return to the casino in June to obtain the second required dose.

The second doses will be on June 1 for those vaccinated this Monday. Those vaccinated Wednesday must return on June 2.

Transportation and other assistance is available to elderly residents through the Luzerne/Wyoming County Area Agency on Aging Office at 570-822-1158. After-hour and weekend assistance can be obtained from Help Line at 570-829-1341.

Pedri’s release provided additional guidance:

• Do not enter the vaccination area more than five minutes prior to the appointment time to avoid unnecessary wait times and larger gatherings.

• Wear a shirt with sleeves that are short or easily rolled up.

• Park at the rear of the casino in lots B, C and D. Those with disabilities should use lots B and C because they are connected to ramps.

• Masks are required.

• Those under 21 should exit the casino immediately after vaccination.