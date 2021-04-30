🔊 Listen to this

Jackie Deutsch, left, and Carol Mirin, members of the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee, were excited the new Rolling Mill Hill park has a special needs accessible swing. Mirin’s great nephew, and Deutsch’s grandson, Chase Cunningham of Mountain Top has cerebral palsy and will be thrilled to visit the park, they said.

Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works employees install a caution sign for the new Rolling Mill Hill park that was officially opened Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE — A little rain Thursday didn’t keep Carol Mirin and Jackie Deutsch away from the ribbon cutting of the new Rolling Mill Hill park.

Mirin affixed a sticker to the special needs accessible swing she plans to push for her great nephew Chase Cunningham. The 7-year-old Mountain Top boy with cerebral palsy will be thrilled to come to the city’s newest park on the corner of Grove and McCarragher streets.

“Being a part of this is a dream come true for the kids,” said Mirin, a neighbor and member, along with Deutsch, of the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee.

Special needs accessible playground equipment will be installed at other parks throughout the city. The Committee also is raising funds to construct a special needs playground in Kirby Park.

“It’s long overdue in this area,” Mirin added.

The new park, outfitted with swings, climbing bars and sliding board, took some time to get built too.

It was promised by HDC MidAtlantic, the owner of the nearby Heritage Point Apartments, more than five years ago. The company missed a deadline to build the park. HDC MidAtlantic transferred ownership of the vacant corner lot to the city and last year donated $10,000 toward the purchase of the playground equipment.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown thanked HDC MidAtlantic. He lauded Joyce Morrash Zaykowski, director of the city’s Office of Economic & Community Development, and Mark Barry, grant writer, for their work on seeing the project through.

Overall, the park cost $84,557, including HDC MidAtlantic’s contribution:

• Penn Eastern Engineering of Wilkes-Barre, $9,679.

• Columbia Excavating LLC, of Berwick, was the lowest responsible bidder at $51,390.

• Equipment was $23,488, with the city using $13,488 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $10,000 from HDC MidAtlantic.

Brown promised the park would be around for children and families to enjoy, noting it’s already become an attraction.

“This is going to be a park that’s going to be well maintained,” Brown told the small gathering of people holding umbrellas. “And what I’ve seen by just driving by myself or people calling me saying, ‘Mayor, the park is already being used by people.’ What that means is there was a need for this and also that that need’s being met.”

Mary Ellen Jones, president of the Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch, offered the help of her groups.

“I’m going to be asking for my people to keep an eye on these parks,” Jones said.

Tom Collis has been watching out from his house on Grove Street.

“It’s getting a lot of use,” Collis, a state constable, said.

When it came time for the ribbon-cutting, Collis ushered in his granddaughters, Carney Collis, 11 and her sister, Gabby, 9 to participate.

Tyler Ryan, executive assistant to the mayor, brought a brand new oversized scissors for the inaugural snip.

“Tyler, they work,” Brown shouted.