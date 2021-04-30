🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man charged with fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in March 2020 waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jeremy John Gittens, 37, waived charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery to Luzerne County Court.

Gittens, through his attorney, Allyson Leigh Kacmarski, waived the charges Wednesday, a day before he was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Cronauer. Gittens remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

City police and Luzerne County detectives allege Gittens fatally shot Ryan McGovern, 32, of Plains Township, and injured Susan Sarin, of Wilkes-Barre, inside a 2001 Honda as they drove on Schuler Street, Wilkes-Barre, on March 4, 2020.

Investigators allege the shooting was retaliation by Gittens, who felt he was ripped off when he bought methamphetamine from McGovern on March 2, 2020. Sarin survived a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Gittens fled the area but was captured by U.S. marshals at a residence in Queens, N.Y., on March 14, 2020. He spent nearly a year jailed at Rikers Island Correctional Facility until he was returned to Luzerne County on Feb. 12.