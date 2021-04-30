🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Callers into City Council’s meeting Thursday night complained about being kept in the dark on agenda items up for votes.

Council was privy to the details of a tax assessment appeal, but not the public, callers Sam Troy and Jason Carr pointed out.

Indeed, the resolution available on the city’s website did not have the figure City Assessor John Anstett recommended to resolve litigation filed by OSJ of Wilkes-Barre LLC.

Council, in its authority as the Board of Revision of Taxes and Appeals, held a special meeting before its advertised public session and approved a reduction of the fair market value of the property doing business as Ocean State Job Lots on Kidder Street to $2,750,000 from $3,375,000.

It was the same recommendation Anstett made last October to Council that voted it down by a 3-2 vote. The new vote was 4-1 in favor, with Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride the lone opponent to lowering the owner’s property tax payment.

As it’s been doing during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic Council met online without public attendance. However, council accepted calls to a designated phone number regarding pending legislation and business not on the agenda.

Troy and Carr grew flustered with City Attorney Tim Henry’s offer to provide the figures prior to the vote, saying it didn’t give them enough time to review the deal.

“If all these details are lacking to the public the whole validity of this meeting should be called into question,” Troy protested.

“I think you should delay this vote and put it off to the next meeting,” Carr joined in.

Henry explained Council was provided the information last month during an executive session when it met behind closed doors to discuss pending litigation, an exception under the state Sunshine Act. The property owner sued the city for not lowering the value.

Council unanimously approved the other matters before it when the time came to hold its public meeting.

But again Troy asked for more information on the $181,382 award from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide public health emergency preparedness services .

“I don’t know how council can vote on this issue without more specifics. How can you guys vote on something you don’t know what the story is about?” Troy said.

Mayor George Brown discussed the award’s specifics.

“The grant provides resources for planning, training, exercising and assessment in the event of any hazard event,” Brown said. “This grant is the grant that provided our preparation for the pandemic and a conduit for receiving $4 million in COVID-19 funding. So you can see it was actually very beneficial to the city.”

A last minute agenda item all but did what Ted Wampole didn’t want to and announced the third annual Rockin’ the River concert series at the River Common.

Wampole, executive director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, called into Council to lobby for temporarily suspending the city open container ordinance so beer and wine can be purchased and drank at the concerts tentatively scheduled for July 16, 23 and 30.

“The only reason I say tentative is because we just haven’t made the official announcement, but it’s already in our sponsor packages and it’s already what we talked to our sponsors about,” Wampole said.

Henry asked to be notified if the dates change, because the resolution will have to follow suit.

“I don’t want to steal any thunder by putting a lot of information out there without the official announcement, but they’re not going to change,” Wampole assured Henry.

Council approved the first of two readings of an ordinance to increase the fine for littering and illegal dumping to $500 from $300.

Brown again faced questions about the city’s finances and the status of $38.8 million designated to Wilkes-Barre through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Even though the draft first quarter financial report showed a positive fund balance of $10.2 million, the second quarter will provide a better picture, Brown said.

As for the federal money, it can’t be used for pensions or to reduce taxes, Brown said.

Other than that, Brown said, “We don’t know what we can use it for. I’ve said this several times. We don’t know what our stipulations are. We’re waiting to hear from the (U.S.) Treasury.”