WILKES-BARRE — City police and Luzerne County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of South Washington Street late Thursday night.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the shooting occurred inside an apartment building before 12 a.m. City police identified the property as 271 S. Washington St.

The gunman has been identified and is being questioned by detectives, Sanguedolce said, with police saying the gunman is being cooperative.

“The matter remains under investigation; however, this incident was not random and does not pose a danger to the public,” the district attorney noted.

According to a post on the city police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a shooting at the address at 11:23 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

City emergency medical technicians provided treatment and determined the man was deceased.

Police said the shooting occurred on the second floor of the building.

The identity of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of family.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call city police detectives Charles Casey or Thomas Harding at 570-208-4200.