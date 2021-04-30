🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre uncontrollably cried when he was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison for shooting at a woman and her stepson outside an adult club in Plymouth Township more than a year ago.

James Bush, 36, formerly of Birch Street, apologized to the woman who, according to Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski, was too fearful to speak during Friday’s sentencing hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

“I’d like to apologize. I served in the Army, served two tours overseas. When I came back, I was really messed up,” Bush said, adding, he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Then Bush began to sob when Vough imposed a sentence of 10-to-20-years in state prison on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Bush pleaded guilty to the charges Feb. 12. He was given credit for 419 days time served since his arrest March 9, 2020.

State police in court records say Bush was inside the Elite Club 4 Play Gentlemen’s Club on Route 11 on March 8, 2020, when he encountered the woman and her stepson. The woman was known by Bush through her ex-boyfriend having a relationship with Bush’s girlfriend.

The woman did not speak with Bush while she was inside the club.

When she left with her stepson and got into a vehicle, she reported a BMW with Bush and two other men pulled up along side her.

She claimed Bush was in the front passenger seat and discharged multiple rounds from a firearm striking her vehicle.

Sosnoski said eight shots were fired. No one was struck by spent rounds but the woman suffered cuts by broken glass.

“Several shots were fired. He could have stopped at any time. Eight shots total were fired at her vehicle. The victim is afraid to go out and is fearful of the defendant,” Sosnoski said.

Bush’s attorney admitted it was a long shot but requested Bush to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility.

“Let me stop you right there, that’s not going to happen,” Vough said, later adding when he imposed the sentence, “You fired eight shots into a vehicle, fortunately no one was injured or killed.”

Bush was sentenced via video conference from the county correctional facility.

After the shooting, state police served a search warrant at Bush’s residence finding a 9mm Luger and a 9mm Jennings along with ammunition. One of the firearms was stolen during a burglary in Shickshinny, state police said.