WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury last week found a woman not guilty of discharging a round from a handgun toward a group of people on South Welles Street nearly two years ago.

Zakiyyah N. Long, 22, last known address as 31 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, was charged by city police after she allegedly got out of a vehicle and fired a round toward people including juveniles in front of 35 S. Welles St. on Aug. 4, 2019.

Police in court records say Long was a passenger in a vehicle that drove the wrong direction on the one-way street passing the group and residence. As the car passed, Long allegedly yelled, “I will fire shots,” court records say.

The driver of the car made a U-turn and returned to the group when Long allegedly fired a single round in the direction of the crowd. No one was injured in the shooting.

Long faced a trial April 21 and April 22 on charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Following the trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., the jury acquitted Long on the aggravated assault charge after deliberating for nearly 90 minutes on April 22. Sklarosky acquitted her on the remaining charges.

Attorney Theron Jacob Solomon defended Long.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman prosecuted.

In unrelated cases, Long is facing charges of hindering apprehension and furnishing information to authorities without knowledge, and a separate case of disorderly conduct and false identification to authorities.

Long was one of four people arrested by drug agents with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and state Office of Attorney General when a large amount of heroin, a loaded .40 caliber handgun and cash were found during a search of a residence at 822 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre, on May 1, 2019.

Long pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.