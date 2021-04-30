🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 136 new cases and no new deaths. The death count is at 794.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 30,343 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,707 cases and 456 deaths; Monroe County has 13,891 cases and 300 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Friday there were 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16–April 22 stood at 8.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 49% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,468,033 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 30.

— 3,420,864 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 92,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,907,758 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 5,328,622 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

— 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,468,033 doses total through April 30:

— First/single doses: 5,328,622 administered

— Second doses: 3,139,411 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 29, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,218 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 152,886 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,392,676 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,722 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,797 cases among employees, for a total of 85,519 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,113 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 27,692 of our total cases are among health care workers.